Wiltshire horse riders and dog walkers at risk from speeding drivers
Extra police patrols are targeting speeding drivers who are using 'rat runs' in rural villages.
Wiltshire Police are taking the action because of growing safety concerns for horse riders and dog walkers in places like Ratford.
The campaign is also aiming to ensure drivers are respecting rules and speed limits.
Campaigner and horse rider, Angie Jones-Moore, is hoping greater awareness will have an impact.
"We have been experiencing more and more people using this area as a cut-through as though it is a 60mph limit.
"None of these roads are suitable for that kind of speed and people do need to be aware that if they are going to use it as a cut-through they will come across riders."
'Treating it like a motorway'
Despite calls to slow down, she says some drivers have been ignoring the warnings.
"It's got to a bit of an extreme state where people are treating it like a motorway and it isn't.
"And there seems to be an awful lot of angry people within the local vicinity that want to get from A to B - and they don't care who is in the way."
Fellow horse rider, Lilly Goverd, said she feels unsafe and wants drivers to slow down to 10mph, and allow two metres' distance when they drive past her horse Buzz.
"It's become rather unsafe and worrying when heading out of the yard now," she said.
"It should be a fun, enjoying leisurely ride, but we're almost having to look out to keep safe.
"That shouldn't be necessary.
"If the horse gets spooked there's not much we can do. Obviously, they're over half-a-tonne animals. That's why we need two metres [space] in case they dart sideways.
"Most cars stop politely for us, but the start of an engine can make the horses spook."
Wiltshire's Police and Rural Crime team have now increased patrols in the Calne area to deter speeding drivers as part of Project Zero. The operation is held every Wednesday at a different location in the county.
Police Community Support Officer, Mark Cooke, said: "We have increased our patrols in the area in the mornings and afternoons to catch the rush hour traffic.
"We want to get the message out and educate our road users, to make sure they think ahead, plan ahead, slow down.
He added that vulnerable road users should be given "more room".
The BBC has approached Wiltshire Council for comment.
