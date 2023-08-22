Trowbridge women's rugby club heroes donated new kit
A woman's rugby club say they are touched by support they have received after rushing to help the victims of a car crash.
Trowbridge Rugby Club's women's team players swung into action after the crash near their training pitch.
They used boot laces to stop bleeding and ripped up their bibs and shirts to create bandages.
Their local community has showed its appreciation by gifting them new kit and offering trauma counselling.
"Some people have found it quite strange and overwhelming. That's why we do a lot of talking and we have received help from a local therapist," said Emma Santer, chair of the women's team.
Ms Santer says the team have been inundated with kind messages and gifts from the community.
The team have since received replacement bibs from the community, after much of their kit was used as emergency first aid.
"It's been absolutely lovely. We've felt so valued and it's really nice to hear people say nice things about us," said Ms Santer.
"One lady sent us a keyring that says 'you're a true hero, be proud of yourself'.
"We were just really glad that we were there to help."
"We were in the right place at the right time, and we say thank you for all the praises that we've had from everyone."
The team are now working on plans to set up a community fun day to raise money for Wiltshire Air Ambulance.
Ms Santer said: "It's so important to get people that emergency care straight away."
Wiltshire Police said the driver of the car suffered a serious arm injury and three other people in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.
