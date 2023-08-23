Disabled drivers enjoy exhilarating racetrack day at up to 120mph
People with a range of disabilities including blindness enjoyed the thrill of getting behind the wheel of a racing car at a charity track day.
Speed of Sight brought its specially adapted vehicles to the famous Castle Combe Circuit at up to 120mph (193kph).
The charity's founder Mike Newman has been blind since birth and set up the charity with John Galloway in 2012.
He said the day was about giving people with disabilities the chance to enjoy a driving experience on a race circuit.
"We give them the ability to enjoy the exhilaration, the excitement and the thrill of being behind the wheel when normally they would not get the chance," said Mr Newman, who dreamed of being a racing driver as a child.
He has set records for the fastest blind speeds in cars, motorbikes, boats and planes.
Mr Newman was awarded a British Empire Medal in the 2023 New Year's Honours List for his service to people with disabilities.
On Wednesday, people with disabilities enjoyed racing around Castle Combe Circuit, known as the home of motorsport in the West Country,
They were accompanied by an instructor in adapted racing cars and buggies which have dual controls and are named after Mr Newman's guide dogs.
One of those to take part was Safan, who is registered blind. He said it had been an "exhilarating" experience.
"It was really good and really well instructed. I had a good time on the track.
"You do feel a bit anxious because you don't know when to turn so you've just got to have complete faith in the driver next to you.
"It's a great feeling. This is obviously a famous track. I am a Williams fan so I love the fact I have been around the same track as Damon Hill," he said.
Instructor Stuart said his role involves different levels of steering correction or braking depending on how quickly a driver adapts to the cars, which can reach 115-120mph.
He said it has a big impact on those taking part.
"I know we change people's lives. We give people belief in themselves.
"For some it's just a great experience. But its always a different person getting out of the car than the one getting in," he said.
