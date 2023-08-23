Former Wiltshire PSCO convicted of drink-driving on duty
- Published
A former police community support officer (PCSO) has pleaded guilty to drink-driving while on duty.
Neil Turnball was suspended from Wiltshire Police after officers found him driving under the influence of excess alcohol in Salisbury on 6 March.
He appeared in court earlier in August where he was disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Det Insp Adam Leakey said his actions "fly in the face of the standards the public rightly expect from us".
He added: "As a direct result of his actions, he could have posed a significant risk to the public, his colleagues and himself."
The former PSCO resigned earlier this month and now faces a gross misconduct investigation.
"We will keep the public updated as to how this develops," added Det Insp Leakey.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk