Salisbury stabbing: Police get more time to question suspect
Officers investigating a murder have been granted a further 36 hours to question a suspect.
A man in his 20s was fatally stabbed on Tuesday in Gainsborough Close, Salisbury.
A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
Wiltshire Police said they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident, adding that their cordon may remain in place until tomorrow.
Det Ch Insp Phil Walker said: "I'd like to thank the local community for their patience and support while we deal with this incident.
"Residents will continue to see an increased police presence in the area as we finalise our inquiries."
He appealed for witnesses to get in touch, including anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.
"Lastly, if you notice any unusual items discarded in your gardens or bins, such as items of clothing then please report it," he said.
