Glyn Razzell refuses to reveal where his wife Linda's body is
A man who murdered his wife has refused to reveal where her remains are.
Glyn Razzell, 64, from Somerset, is serving a life sentence for the murder of his wife Linda Razzell in 2002.
He was refused release at a parole hearing last year under Helen's Law which makes it harder for killers to get parole if they do not reveal where they hid the body.
But he has told a new hearing he could not reveal where she is as he "does not know" she is dead.
Razzell did not appear in person at the public hearing, but was connected via a remote link.
When questioned about the location of his wife's body, he said: "I don't know where Linda's remains are - I don't know if she's dead for sure - I'm sorry if that upsets people."
The panel told Razzell the couple's children had been grieving for many years and want to arrange a burial.
"You, and you alone are the barrier to completing this," he was told.
Razzell replied: "I do understand the anguish. I understand the way they feel. If there is anything I could do, I really would."
The couple were going through divorce proceedings when Mrs Razzell disappeared.
When questioned by the panel about episodes of arguing at the time, Razzell said: "She wanted attention from me and I didn't want to give it to her."
He was read testimony of alleged violent behaviour towards his wife, but denied it happened.
When questioned over whether he had threatened his wife with violence, or withheld money from her, Razzell said he had not.
And when asked if he was angry about the fact he had been made redundant from his job, or jealous about his wife's new partner, Razzell said: "I was sad, not angry."
He added: "I went through a period of being depressed when Linda first filed for divorce.
"I was really suffering badly from insomnia. I was worried about my children and not seeing them every day was by far the worst part of the divorce - not money or her infidelity. "
The hearing, the third Razzell has been granted, is taking place at the Royal Courts of Justice in the Strand, with members of the public able to watch.
Mrs Razzell disappeared in 2002 while on her way to work at Swindon College.
The 41-year-old mother-of-four has not been seen since, and her body has never been found.
Razzell was convicted of her murder in 2003, and lost an appeal against his conviction in 2005.
The parole board hearing was told a decision on his possible release will be made in two weeks.
The hearing continues.
