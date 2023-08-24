Salisbury stabbing: Man charged with murder
A man has been charged with murder following a stabbing.
Maurice Jones, 25, of Gainsborough Close, Bemerton Heath, Salisbury, has been remanded in custody to appear at Salisbury Magistrates' Court later.
The charge is in connection with the death of a man in his 20s who was stabbed on 22 August at about 11:55 BST on Gainsborough Close, Salisbury.
Wiltshire Police have lifted a cordon which was in place at the scene.
