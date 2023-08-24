Swindon road closed following burst water main

A major road is closed after being flooded by a burst water main.
Wiltshire Police said Tewkesbury Way in Swindon was closed for repairs between Pevensey Way and Mannington Roundabout following a burst water pipe.
The force said the closure is likely to continue for the remainder of Thursday.
A spokesperson for Thames Water said their team had now "isolated the burst" and supply to customers was restored at around 12:00 BST.
"The area is now being prepared for repair works to take place tomorrow, which will include removing a lamp-post near the pipework," they added.
They apologised to residents and motorists for "any disruption this may cause" and urged customer who may be experiencing problems with their water supply to contact them.
Mannington Roundabout - a main route from the M4 to west Swindon - was flooded earlier but surface water has now been removed.
