Swindon residents asked to choose name of health centre.
- Published
Council bosses want to know what people want from a health centre when it reopens - including what its name should be.
Swindon Borough Council wants the public to take part in a survey on what they will use the Health Hydro for.
The Victorian swimming pool, built by Great Western Railway staff, is shut for a major refurbishment.
The survey includes a question about whether people would like to see live music there.
The survey includes questions on whether people know the building as the Health Hydro or Milton Street Baths, and which name they would prefer it to have in the future.
A spokesman said: "As part of this project, we are applying for funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
"Therefore, we would like to know how residents would like to use the pool in the future and also, how interested they are in the history of the pool and how the Health Hydro became a blueprint for the National Health Service."
Councillor Marina Strinkovsky, the cabinet member for heritage, art and culture, said: "We know it's a popular leisure centre and an important part of Swindon's history, and we want to know more about how people previously used it and what their aspirations are for its future.
"I urge everyone who has an interest in Swindon's history, and its leisure centres, to fill out the survey and let us know."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk