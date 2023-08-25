Wiltshire White Horse monument restoration almost complete

A horse monument on a hill
The Westbury White Horse was originally chalk, but was concreted in the 1950s
By Christopher Mace & Dawn Limbu
Work to repaint an iconic monument in Wiltshire is due to be complete in the next week.

The White Horse, in Westbury, has been restored after algae turned the structure from white to grey.

Conservationists have spent the last seven weeks power-washing and repainting the structure.

Standing at 175ft (53m), the team had to abseil down the structure to restore its lustre.

The much-loved local monument is thought to have been created to commemorate Kind Alfred's victory over the Danish at the Battle of Ethandune in 878.

Conservationists have had to abseil down the structure to clean it

Will Weir and Tim Dixon, from Sally Strachey Historical Conservation, have been cleaning and painting the Westbury White Horse for the last seven weeks.

The horse can be seen for miles around in south-west Wiltshire

The monument was last cleaned in 2016 and has once again turned from white to grey.

The work is carried out at a 45 degree angle and the team says they haven't spilled a drop of paint in 7 weeks

English Heritage has engaged the Somerset-based firm, Sally Strachey Historic Conservation, to undertake the work.

The paint alone costs around £25,000.

South west Wiltshire's Conservative MP, Dr Andrew Murrison, visited the site this week

