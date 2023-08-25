Swindon: 'Dangerous driver' arrested with four children in car
- Published
A man has been arrested after driving at 70mph in a 30mph zone with four children in the back of his car.
Officers attempted to stop the driver, in his 20s, on Cricklade Road in Swindon at 10:20BST on Wednesday due to suspected illegal window tints.
The man failed to stop, driving off at speed, through red lights and forcing others to move aside.
When he was pulled over, officers found four children, including two under-twos in the car.
The man, who was driving a Volvo V70, had driven from Cricklade Road to Ferndale Road where the car clipped the wing mirror of a stationary lorry, police said.
The vehicle then turned into a pub car park in Southbrook Street before the driver got out.
'Completely unacceptable'
The man, from Swindon, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for the police, failing to stop following a collision and possession of a class B drug.
Acting Insp Will Ayres, of Wiltshire Police, said: "This pursuit took place in the middle of the morning during school holidays when the roads were busy.
"The manner of driving was totally unacceptable and it was extremely fortunate that nobody was seriously injured, or worse, killed.
"When the pursuit came to an end, we found four children had been in the back of the vehicle at the time, including two under the age of two years old.
"This behaviour on our roads is completely unacceptable."
The man has since been released on conditional bail.
