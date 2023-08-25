Appeal after man injured in Swindon bicycle and motorbike collision
Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was injured in a collision with a motorbike.
The crash happened on Marlborough Road at the Coate Water roundabout at about 18:50 BST on Thursday.
The road was closed in both directions for several hours after the incident.
Wiltshire Police said the cyclist, a man in his 60s, had been taken to Southmead Hospital with pelvic injuries and that enquiries into the crash were ongoing.
They urged anyone who witnessed the collision, including those with dash cam footage, to get in touch.
