Over £5k raised for Naish Hill wildflower meadow
- Published
More than £5,300 has been raised to support the creation of a new wildlife habitat.
Matched by the Aviva Community Fund, £5,352 was raised to help The Wilts and Berks Canal Trust build a wildflower meadow and woodland at Naish Hill, near Lacock.
The project aims to boost biodiversity and encourage a wider variety of birds.
Howard Yardy, wildlife officer at the trust said: "This money will make a huge difference to our project."
'Biodiversity boost'
Mr Yardy said: "We want to create a wildflower meadow and woodland which will boost local biodiversity and eventually sit alongside a fully restored waterway."
The seven-acre site sits alongside the former waterway between Melksham and Chippenham and is leased from Wiltshire Council.
The Trust said the funds will go towards restoring the neglected hedgerows and planting mature trees, including cherry, rowan and crab apple trees, to push back some of the dense scrub and bramble.
'Ultimate goal'
More than a mile of canal near Lacock has already been restored by the trust, work they aim to continue south towards Melksham.
Land at Queenfield Farm, which is now under the hands of the trust, will eventually connect with the planned 'Melksham Link', which will see boats being able to travel along the River Avon to a new junction with the Kennet & Avon Canal near Semington.
The Trust's ultimate goal is to restore the entire waterway to the Thames & Severn Canal near Cricklade and the River Thames near Abingdon, eventually connecting Chippenham, Calne, Royal Wootton Bassett and Swindon.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk