Knife crime: Emergency first aid training for Swindon teenagers
- Published
A first aid training trial has been launched to help teenagers save the life of someone who has been stabbed.
Emergency services in Swindon have teamed up with community group Owen's World to deliver the training.
Owen's World was founded in memory of 18-year-old Owen Dunn who was fatally stabbed in Swindon in December 2022.
The training aims to give young people the skills needed to help stem bleeding and provide initial first aid before the emergency services arrive.
Deanne Hill, patient engagement manager for South Western Ambulance Service, told BBC Radio Wiltshire: "You can bleed to death in five minutes and I don't think a lot of people know that, and quite often an ambulance will arrive after that five-minute mark.
"Knife crime is on the rise and in areas where we see a prevalence I think it's really important to get ahead of it."
A training event has been held at John Moulton Hall Community Centre in Penhill, the area of Swindon where Owen Dunn lived.
He was attacked on Mazurek Way in Haydon End on 4 December.
CEO of Owen's World, Joanne Davis, said: "Our aim is to provide the youth of Swindon with first aid guidance, educate them on knife crime, give them something to do such as youth clubs and activities, and to provide the bleed cabinets that we've already started putting out in order to try and save a life."
Ms Davis added that the training was also about building trust between young people and the police.
She said "people are afraid to talk" as "they don't trust the police so they keep information to themselves".
PC Dave Thompson, neighbourhood officer for Penhill, took part in the training.
He said that he has noticed a rise in knife crime incidents.
"In the last five years, I've noticed an increase as a front line officer," he said.
"The most concerning thing is how young the people now involved in knife crime are," added PC Thompson.
For Owen's World, launching the training sessions is a source of support to those who knew and loved the teenager.
Ms Davis said: "I'm incredibly proud and I know that's it's pulling Owen's mum through her grief."
