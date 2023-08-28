Woman leaves 'kindness packages' for people to find in Calne
A mysterious person is leaving "kindness packages" for people to find to brighten up their day.
"Miss Busy" is leaving handmade packages on popular walking routes in Calne, Wiltshire, for people to pick up.
The packages include stickers, small books, cards and messages.
"I've always done crafts," she said. "Last year I went through quite a bad patch and found doing my crafts really relaxing."
She said she was walking with her daughter one day, when they found a crochet key chain.
"It really cheered me up," she said.
"I said to my daughter: 'We could do this!'"
Miss Busy added that they hang the treats on trees along popular walking routes.
"We don't hide them, we want them to be found," she said.
"Some people have already said they will leave a note in one of the blank cards they found to leave for somebody else, which is brilliant."
One man who found one of the kindness packages said: "I was taking Lottie my puppy out for a walk and it was right there, it was hanging from a tree.
"I opened it up and it made me smile."
