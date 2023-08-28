Reading Festival: Boy invited to join Killers on stage for set
A 16-year-old boy's dream came true when his heroes The Killers invited him to join them on stage at Reading festival.
Ozzy Graham from Wiltshire was spotted in the crowd holding a sign asking if he could play the drums during the band's set.
He was invited to join the rockers and played to the song For Reasons Unknown.
"It was incredible having so many faces watching you," the teenager said.
"Everyone was screaming and shouting 'Ozzy'."
Ozzy said he had practiced the drums at home before going to the festival with his eye-catching sign asking to join the band for that particular track.
"It's the Killers song for which they do sometimes get a drummer on stage, that's why I picked that song," Mr Graham said.
He said the sign probably stood out because he put fairy lights around it, and he had "the most incredible weekend".
Ozzy's mother Charlie said she was watching the rest of the family at home.
"I had such a good feeling in my gut, I thought he's going to get on stage," she said.
"It was absolute pure joy, we're just so proud of him. He just went for it, he had the guts to put himself forward."
