Wiltshire Police tyres 'mindlessly' slashed at Calne car meet
The tyres of a police vehicle were slashed during a car meet attended by about 100 people.
Wiltshire Police were called to Porte Marsh Industrial Estate in Calne at about 20:40 BST on Monday following reports of dangerous driving.
Insp Pete Foster said the way cars were being driven was "unacceptable" and a police response car had been put of action due to the damage.
He added that the "mindless behaviour" will be investigated.
Insp Foster said: "Whilst we do not wish to prevent people meeting up with like-minded friends and enthusiasts, the sort of behaviour which took place on Monday night was unacceptable.
"Fortunately, the gathering dispersed within approximately an hour and there were no serious collisions, however, the driving behaviours of those involved were completely unacceptable and we will be continuing with our enquiries to identify those involved in causing damage to one of our vehicles which has taken it off the roads for urgent repair work."
The meet on Monday followed a similar incident in the same area on 19 August where a large number of vehicles gathered.
However, on that occasion, there had been no offences or anti-social behaviour reported, police said.
PCSO Mark Cook, of the Calne Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Vehicle related anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in Calne and we would urge anyone who witnesses such behaviour to contact us via 101 or 999 in an emergency."
