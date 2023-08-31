Trowbridge BMX champion encourages other girls to try sport
- Published
An 11-year-old BMX champion has encouraged other young girls to take up the sport.
Amelie Eaton from Trowbridge is no stranger to winning titles after recently picking up her fourth title at the British BMX Championships.
She started racing when she was four years old and first won at the age of six.
"All the girls out there who have an interest in sport should try BMX," she said.
"It's mostly boys who do racing, but I always make sure after every race to give everyone a fist bump to say thank you for racing me.
"It's quite scary because anything can happen when you're going at speed, but it's quite exciting along the way as well.
"If I'm stressed I go on the bike and it gives me freedom, I would quite like to get to the Olympics one day," she added.
Matt Eaton, Amelie's dad, introduced her to bikes at an early age and had her racing from the age of four.
"We encourage her, but we are trying not to be pushy parents," he said.
He added that watching her race was "nerve-racking".
"I race as well, but I'm more nervous when she is doing it," Mr Eaton said.
Amelie's mum Hannah Eaton said seeing her daughter win was "magical".
"I think she was born with wheels," Ms Eaton said. "She's having fun and that's all we ask for."
Mr Eaton said: "I think it's great that she's got her ambition and something to work towards.
"I hope other girls will see girls like Amelie and see that she's enjoying it and they might feel like they want to give it a go.
"When you go to a BMX event, you'll see generations of families there, all on their bikes and all racing."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk