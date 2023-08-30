Salisbury stabbing victim named in family tribute
A stabbing victim described as an "amazing first-born son" has been named in a family tribute.
Tsvetomir Genov, 20, was declared dead at the scene of his attack in Gainsborough Close, Salisbury, on 22 August, police said.
In a statement Mr Genov's family said that they are going through a "really hard time".
"He is a brother to two boys and also a father to a little boy."
They said they did not want to believe he is not here any more. But "he will never be back and we will never see his smile again, will not hear his voice.
"His little boy will have to grow up without his father. It is hard and painful, sad and heart-breaking."
Mr Genov's parents said he would "always be 20 now" and the way he was taken from them was "horrible and cruel".
"We lost our first-born, amazing son TG suddenly," they said.
They said even though someone has been charged with his murder it "won't bring TG back" and the thought of going on without him was hard.
"No one should have to go through this," they said.
They thanked the emergency services, their friends and the local community for its support.
Maurice Jones, 25, of Gainsborough Close, Bemerton Heath, Salisbury, has been charged with murder and is expected to appear at Salisbury Crown Court for a pre-trial preparation hearing on 14 December.
