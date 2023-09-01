Swindon Paint Fest: Second street art event gets under way

Entertainment venue, MECA on Regent Circus in Swindon had a mural painted last year. Justin Britchford, from MECA, said: "We have always wondered what to do with the back of MECA so when we were approached by Swindon Paint Fest with the idea of murals on the building we jumped at the chance. "The artwork on our building looks amazing, so good in fact that we had one of them lit up at night to really show it off. We will definitely donate again to this year's event."