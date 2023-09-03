Fleet of vehicles for SEND pupils deployed across Wiltshire
A fleet of transport vehicles for pupils with additional needs will be deployed across Wiltshire.
The 37 minibuses and 20 people carriers will be used for young people with Special Educational Needs and/or Disabilities (SEND).
Wiltshire Council has invested circa £1.4m in leasing the fleet and employing 50 new drivers.
The authority has taken over managing SEND transport for around 240 pupils in the country.
Councillor Jane Davies, cabinet member for SEND said: "We have taken on the transport contract and invested in these first class vehicles as part of our commitment to ensuring our SEND children can arrive at school safely and comfortably".
The minibuses will be used for taking pupils to Silverwood School in Rowde with the people carriers for other SEND needs in Wiltshire.
The fleet will be ready for use in September.
Ms Davies added that the council was committed to finding the right specialist support for children with SEND.
Councillor Laura Mayes, cabinet member for education and skills said: "We have invited families to see the new vehicles and many have taken up the offer in advance of the school term.
"This new fleet underlines our commitment to providing the right support so pupils can feel safe, relaxed and ready to start their day."
