Wiltshire recycling centres' bid to reduce landfill waste
Designated areas for people to separate their waste have opened at two household recycling centres in Wiltshire.
Wiltshire Council said data showed that more than a third of items in the general rubbish skips could have been recycled.
The public is also being asked to sort their waste at home before visiting.
It is hoped the changes will reduce the amount of waste going to landfill.
Staff will also be on hand at household recycling centres in Devizes and Warminster to give advice and guidance.
The new designated sort-it areas will open in Devizes and Warminster on 4 September, with all other recycling centres in Wiltshire to later follow suit.
