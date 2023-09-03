Man arrested as woman sexually assaulted in Swindon
A woman was sexually assaulted in the early hours of Sunday, police said.
Officers were alerted by concerned members of the public at about 01:30 BST on Sunday morning.
A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of rape, sexual assault and indecent exposure and remains in custody.
Det Nick Mawson said: "This is an extremely concerning incident involving a man who also encouraged the woman to get in his car.
"It's really important for us that people do feel safe and are able to enjoy going out without fear of what might happen at the end of the night," Mr Mawson added.
"I'd also like to urge members of the public to call or alert us, like they did in this incident, if they see any unwanted contact and behaviour.
"We would like to thank those people who stopped to help the victim this morning."
