Jason Prior jailed for two Trowbridge sexual assaults
A man has been jailed after sexually assaulting two women.
Jason Prior appeared was convicted of two counts of sexual assault, assault by beating and one of criminal damage.
Swindon Crown Court heard how the 38-year-old, from Trowbridge, sexually assaulted one victim, before refusing to let her leave and becoming violent over 5 and 6 November, 2022.
Investigating officer LCI Anne Williams said Prior had shown "predatory behaviour" in his attacks.
He was jailed for two-and-a-half years, must sign the Sex Offenders' Register indefinitely, and was also handed a five-year restraining order.
The court heard on another incident with the same victim Prior punched a hole in the victim's wall following an argument.
He was also found guilty of sexually assaulting another victim following an incident in the Shires Shopping Centre in Trowbridge on May 9 this year.
Investigating officer LCI Anne Williams said: "I'd like to commend them [his victims] for their courage in reporting the incidents to us.
"It has taken immense strength of character for them to go through the incidents again with us and then give their victim impact statements to court to ensure that Prior is convicted."
Prior was also told to pay a £187 victim surcharge
