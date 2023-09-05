Two men charged after Swindon sexual assault
- Published
Two men have been charged following an alleged sexual assault in Swindon.
Wiltshire Police said officers were flagged down in Hoopers Place at about 01:30 BST over concerns for a woman's safety.
Both Aryan Choudhary, 21, of no fixed abode and Nikhil Chopra, 20, of Walsall, have since been charged with sexual assault.
The pair were remanded in custody after appearing at Swindon Magistrates Court on Monday.
Mr Chopra was also charged with indecent exposure.
Wiltshire Police said they will next appear at Swindon Crown Court on 6 October.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.