Pewsey man charged with GBH with intent after stabbing
A man has been charged following a stabbing on Monday afternoon.
Luciano Marenghi, 65, of High Street, Pewsey, was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing a bladed article in a public place.
Wiltshire Police were called to The High Street at about 17:35 BST on Monday, where members of the public had detained Marenghi.
A man in his 30s suffered stab injuries not thought to be life-changing, police said.
Marenghi was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
