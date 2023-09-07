New Folly Road Wadworth Brewhouse site opens in Devizes
A new multi million pound brewery is set to officially open.
Wadworth and Co brewery will mark the opening of its new Folly Road Brewhouse in Devizes, Wiltshire, in a ribbon-cutting ceremony later.
The family-run business, which has have been brewing beer in the town since 1875, has moved from their current premises on Northgate Street.
It is hoped parts of its old site will be repurposed into 100 new homes, public open spaces and a retail unit.
The Grade-II brewery tower is not included in the plans and will be preserved.
The beer maker, which runs about 150 pubs across the South and West of England, will now work to move all its teams to the new site.
