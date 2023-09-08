Build project helps Wiltshire veterans secure employment and housing
- Published
Three veterans are moving into the homes they helped build as part of a scheme to give ex-military personnel work skills and training.
They spent a year on the construction site in Ludgershall as part of the Veterans Self-Build scheme.
The project is a partnership between the charity Alabare, developers Lovell and Stonewater, and Wiltshire Council.
Celebrations were held on Thursday as Kevin Chapman, Jamie Powell and Jack Aldis completed work the scheme.
"What makes the Veteran Community Build stand out is that while our veterans will have many opportunities to learn new skills on the building site which could lead into employment, it is the personal development that happens alongside it that is fundamental to recovery," said Major Ken Hames, chief operating officer of Alabare's self-build project.
Mr Chapman, 50, from Salisbury, is a Royal Air Force veteran who served for nine years working as a propulsion technician, finishing his service as a sergeant.
After a marriage breakdown, he found himself living in the back of a van.
Alabare gave him emergency housing and enrolled him on the self-build programme.
He is now looking forward to beginning a job as a ground worker and moving into his new home with his 15-year-old son.
"It's been a dream that I've wanted him to move in with me," he told BBC Radio Wiltshire.
"I was here on this site when it was just trees and I've done everything involved with the groundworks and even done a bit of plastering inside.
"Moving in is going to be a massive day. Something we've been looking forward to for a long time and it will be very emotional," added Mr Chapman.
Mr Powell, 26, from Kent, served six years in the Army, first in the Princess of Wales' Royal Regiment and then in Larkhill with 32 Regiment Royal Artillery as a drone operator.
Having left the Army, he fell on hard times and spent six months living rough in woodland before beginning the programme.
Having completed his training he has now secured employment with a Salisbury carpet company and is looking forward to a future with his new partner.
"The year went really quick. I'm really pleased with what I've achieved," he said.
"I've learnt loads of different trades.
"Anyone who is thinking of leaving the military should think about doing a veteran self-build. If you're wanting to get back on your feet it is a brilliant adventure to go on," Mr Powell added.
Mr Aldis, formerly of the Grenadier Guards, said the scheme helped him transition into civilian life and he is planning a career as a scaffolder.
"You've got all your mates in the military, you've got that good connection.
"As soon as I came on this site, going round the different trades, I've built friendships, seeing people every day, having a good chat; it's brilliant," said the 23-year-old.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk