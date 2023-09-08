Calne man jailed after causing three-vehicle collision on A4
A man has been jailed after causing a three-vehicle collision on the A4.
Samuel Jeffery, 22, of Lansdowne Crescent, Derryhill, Calne, was sentenced at Salisbury Crown Court to 28 months imprisonment for dangerous driving. He was also given a two-year driving ban and an extended retest.
He was overtaking near Chippenham when he crashed into an oncoming car, which then spun into a second.
Nine people were hospitalised after the accident on 15 January 2022.
All three people from the first car were taken to hospital with minor injuries, including a six-year-old child.
The other car was carrying six passengers, including two young children, a baby, their parents and their aunt.
Both parents suffered broken bones, and Jessica Goulding, the mother, was left with a large haematoma which left her unable to breastfeed her youngest child.
In her Victim Impact Statement, read out in court, she said: "Each car journey is filled with anxiety. I have panic attacks and flashbacks when in the car, which affects everyone around me.
"The physical repercussions of the accident remain present every day.
"This terrifying ordeal has impacted our lives in an unchangeable way. It will always be with us."
Roads Policing Officer James Salmond, who was one of the first officers on the scene that night, said: "When arriving at the scene of the crash it was like a bomb had gone off.
"The scene was devastating and it's miraculous that no-one was killed.
"The defendant made a choice on the day back in January 2022 to drive his car in such a manner that he did not think of the possible consequences and with no regard to other road users. It's lucky that he did not wipe out two families that night.
"Those people who he crashed into carry their physical and mental scars every day.
"When they saw Samuel's car come around that corner, they thought they were going to die."
