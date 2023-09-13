Swindon balloon dogs from art trail to go under the hammer
An art trail featuring "super-sized" balloon-shaped dogs and smaller balloon puppies has been enjoyed by more than 23,000 people.
The Big Dog Art Trail included more than 70 sculptures installed at some of Swindon's best-known landmarks.
The dogs are due to be auctioned for the Julia's House children's hospice charity.
The trail's farewell weekend will take place on 16 and 17 September with a grand auction held on 19 September.
The children's hospice charity, which relies on donations, hopes to raise more than £200,000 from 30 large and four medium sculptures at auction.
"We've been so delighted with the positive response to the trail from the Swindon community and beyond," said Chris Hyde, Big Dog Art Trail's project manager.
"The town has shown so much respect for these works of art and it's been incredible to see the joy that the trail has brought to so many people."
The public's top dog, as voted for via the Big Dog Art Trail app, was Papillon by artist Caroline Parrott, which was covered in 3,864 hand-cut and dyed metallic butterflies.
When the exhibition was on, it could be found in the walled rose garden at Lydiard Park.
The trail has proved so popular that the local community has called for it to be made a permanent fixture.
Only two of the glass fibre sculptures suffered significant damage during the exhibition.
Guard Dog by artist Michelle Heron and The Gold of Life by Jane Mota needed to be removed for repair in the final fortnight due to paint damage and minor fractures.
