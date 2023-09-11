Swindon man jailed for slashing victim's face with knife
- Published
A man has been jailed for nine years after leaving his victim permanently disfigured when he slashed him in the face with a knife.
Martin MacDonald, 42, of no fixed abode, was sentenced on 8 September at Swindon Crown Court.
He was sentenced to nine years for GBH, possession of a weapon in a public place and possession of a Class B drug.
Wiltshire Police said the attack happened at the back of Culvery Court in Swindon on 18 May.
The force said MacDonald approached a man in his 30s at around 17:50 BST.
He put his victim in a headlock and using a knife to cut his face, causing a 10cm (3.9in) long, deep gash from his mouth to his ear that required stitches.
James Purcell, from Wiltshire CID said: "MacDonald is an extremely violent offender who deliberately slashed his victim's face leaving him with permanent disfigurement."
MacDonald will have to serve two thirds of his sentence before being referred to the parole board but may serve the entire term, the force said.