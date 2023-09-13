Calne stalker jailed after leaving victim 'crippled with anxiety'
A man who left his victim "crippled with anxiety" after stalking her has been sentenced to six months in prison.
Owen Fripp, 21, of Hercules Road in Calne, turned up at his victim's home six days in a row, uninvited.
He also sent her more than 300 e-mails, some of which were abusive or sexually explicit, between 2 and 27 June.
Sentenced at Swindon Magistrates' Court on Monday, Fripp was also handed a two-year restraining order, and told to pay £930 costs and £154 surcharge.
'Constantly worry'
In a statement, his victim said: "I constantly worry and stress and often think about the words Owen used to say to me threatening my life and often find myself checking doors and windows to make sure that they are locked.
"I feel on edge all the time and feel as if I'm crippled with anxiety, my health is suffering and whilst out in a public place I have fainted and hit my head."
Local crime investigator at Wiltshire Police, Tamara Barnett, said: "I'd like to thank Fripp's victim who showed great courage at reporting his behaviour.
"If you, or someone you know, has been a victim of stalking or harassment we would urge you to tell us about it.
"We understand it can be difficult. Our officers and partner organisations are here to listen and work together to support you in any way we can."
