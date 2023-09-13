Amputated legs could be used in police dog training
- Published
Amputated human legs could be used in experiments to see if they could help police dogs find bodies.
If plans are approved, trials are due to take place next month at Porton Down, in Salisbury, Wiltshire, in a UK-first.
The dogs are typically trained to search for bodies of missing people using pig flesh.
But, without training using human tissue, there could be a risk dogs may miss victims who could have been found.
It is understood the Home Office-commissioned project is set to take place at the high security research site involving several teams of police dogs.
The dogs would be offered a mix of decomposed animal and human scent samples to test whether they can identify the difference.
Lower limbs removed in surgery and donated by consenting, living patients with conditions like diabetes are expected to be used, according to government sources.
Approval from the Health Research Authority (HRA) is legally required for the research before it can start.
"The application is currently being reviewed by the body with an update expected in the coming days," a HRA spokeswoman said.
"The HRA has been told the project has been reviewed by the Ministry of Defence's research ethics committee," she added.
It comes as the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) is reviewing dog training practices.
If successful, the trial could lead to changes in government policy on police dog training.
The NPCC said it would not comment on the project.
The Home Office and regulator the Human Tissue Authority have been contacted for comment.
