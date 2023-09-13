Swindon school children sent home after reports of fumes
- Published
Three people have attended hospital and hundreds of children have been sent home from a campus housing several schools after reports of fumes.
Parents were asked to urgently collect their children from Brimble Hill and Uplands primary schools in Redhouse, Swindon, earlier.
Abbey Park secondary school told students to remain inside the building until the end of the school day.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service crews are at the scene.
The service said it was called to reports of a "chemical smell" and people feeling unwell around the buildings at about 08:45 BST.
"The incident is ongoing and further specialist technical support is being provided by Avon Fire and Rescue Service to determine the smell," a spokesperson added.
"Three people have attended hospital with reported symptoms after being on site, but their condition is not serious."
A school swimming pool was among the areas checked, it added.
The schools affected said the measures are "precautionary".
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk