Swindon schools reopen after fumes force closure
Classes have returned to normal after suspected chemical fumes forced three schools to close or restrict lessons.
Brimble Hill and Uplands schools in Swindon told parents to urgently collect pupils on Wednesday, and Abbey Park secondary kept children inside.
Three adults went to hospital after feeling unwell and fire crews were called.
Unusual IT equipment packaging in an unventilated storage room is thought to be the cause of the incident.
Brimble Hill and Uplands are special schools for children with profound disabilities and additional needs.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service said it was called to reports of a "chemical smell" and people feeling unwell around the buildings.
"Three people have attended hospital with reported symptoms after being on site, but their condition is not serious," a spokesperson added.
