Proposal to spend £3.6m on new Swindon youth centre
More than £3m could be spent on a youth centre aimed at supporting young people in deprived areas.
A report to Swindon Borough Council's cabinet will ask the members to approve the use of £3.6m on refurbishing a youth centre in the town.
The Lyndhurst Centre, in Lyndhurst Crescent, Park North, could become an open access youth centre.
Most of the money - £3.2m - will be used to bring the building, which has been unused for years, up to standard.
The remaining £400,000 will be used for the running costs for the first year of operation, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
The report to cabinet, which will be made by the cabinet member for children's social care, Paul Dixon says: "It is anticipated that this new centre will support over 100 children per week.
'Inclusive to all'
"The centre will provide open access youth services for all children in Swindon and will offer interventions that support identity development, as well as deterring young people from outside negative influences.
"These will include music, cooking, health and beauty, health and fitness and informal education.
"The centre will also provide youth provision and activities for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. It will be inclusive to all."
Mr Dixon added: "It is so important that we provide youth services for our children and young people so we steer them away from potential criminal activity and, in particular, knife crime.
"If cabinet colleagues approve the grant awards next week, we will press on with delivering this support as quickly as we can so we can begin to improve outcomes for some of the most vulnerable children and young adults in Swindon."
If the plan is approved by cabinet, the centre, next to Goddard Park Primary School, will be refurbished during 2024 and should open in 2025.
