M4 motorway shut after coach and lorry crash
- Published
A serious crash involving a coach and a lorry has forced the closure of the M4 motorway.
The crash on the westbound carriageway between Junction 14 Hungerford and 15 for Swindon East happened at about 04:30 BST, Thames Valley Police said.
Police said the coach driver, who had six passengers on board at the time, was injured.
They said the motorway was likely to be closed for some time. Emergency crews remain at the scene.
National Highways said it had been assisting with traffic management in the area.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.