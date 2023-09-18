'Significant' floods shuts Swindon's Link Leisure Centre rink
- Published
An ice-skating rink has been closed due "significant" flood damage.
Electricity at the Link Leisure Centre's rink in Swindon has been cut off for safety reasons, while water is pumped out.
The town's STEAM Museum has also been closed until further notice due to flooding.
Torrential rain has caused flash floods across parts of Wiltshire and Somerset closing businesses and leaving residents stranded.
"Last night's torrential rain has caused significant flooding to Swindon's Link Centre," a Swindon Link Centre spokesperson said.
"Flood water overwhelmed the plant room, cutting out the electricity supply to the entire building and there is also water ingress at ground floor level.
"Once the electricity supply has been made safe, they will then be able to begin pumping water from the building and at that point will be in a better position to assess the damage."
