Sculpture trail set up by local farmer near Chippenham

Nigel and Anna in front of one of the sculptures
Nigel Parfitt (centre) said the art was "nature-inspired" and the trail would take on its own identity as it grows
By Emma Hallett & Clara Bullock
A new sculpture trail that includes peacocks, giant stags and butterflies, all made from metal, has been set up by a farmer.

Nigel Parfitt, from near Chippenham, has put aside some woodland for local artists to display their work.

Mr Parfitt said: "It's giving people a chance to connect with nature and see these wonderful sculptures here.

"The art is nature-inspired. It will take on its own identity as it grows."

The art trail can be visited every Sunday between 11:00 and 13:30 BST

Anna Enright is from Swindon's Podpadstudios, which makes work out of scrap metal.

She told BBC Radio Wiltshire: "Throughout the seasons, as the space changes, with different sculptures in here that will be really cool, because the different colours will come out."

Swindon's Podpadstudios makes sculptures out of scrap metal for exhibitions, TV and film

The art trail can be visited every Sunday between 11:00 and 13:30 BST during barn sales off the A429 next to junction 17 of the M4.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

