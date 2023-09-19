Bradford-on-Avon man jailed for rape and sexual assault
- Published
A man has been jailed for 24 years for rape and sexual assault.
Dirk Weissenbruch, 61, from Bradford-on-Avon, Wiltshire, was sentenced for five counts of indecent assaults on girls under the age of 14, two counts of rape and one count of indecent assault on a woman.
He was also put on the sex offender register indefinitely during sentencing at Salisbury Crown Court on Friday.
Police praised his "incredibly brave" victims for coming forward.
Detective Constable Laura Barwood said: "Weissenbruch was an intimidating man who was physically violent and emotionally abusive towards his victims.
"The abuse has caused them a huge amount of trauma for many, many years and he has continued to put them through pain by taking this case to trial.
"I want to thank his victims who have been incredibly brave and courageous at seeking justice for Weissenbruch's crimes."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk