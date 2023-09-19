Bradley Porter: 'No suspicious circumstances' over body discovery
Detectives investigating the disappearance of a 25-year-old man have said there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body.
The body was discovered in the Elgin Industrial Estate in Swindon on Monday.
Formal identification is yet to take place, but the force say the family of Bradley Porter have been informed.
Mr Porter, from Swindon, was last seen leaving a property in Penhill Drive on 6 August.
Since his disappearance, widespread enquiries and searches have been conducted by police.
Detective Inspector Deb Hatch said: "My thoughts, and those of the investigating team, are very much with Bradley's next of kin as they come to terms with this very sad development.
"Bradley's family are being supported at this time by specially-trained officers."
Wiltshire Police said it has voluntarily referred itself to the investigation to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and asked the Professional Standards Department to review actions over the case.
