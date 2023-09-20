New homes to be built near Swindon despite concerns
- Published
A waste company has been given approval to build a housing estate.
Waste collection and management company Hills plans to build a 104-house estate behind Woodland View near Wroughton, Wiltshire.
The approved plans show the houses arranged in an L-shape around a cricket ground and pavilion.
The estate has been opposed by some nearby residents due to tree loss and concern over how close the houses will be to existing properties.
Hills says the development of 74 houses for sale and 30 affordable rented homes "seeks to promote character and quality in design with 13 different house types designed with sensitivity to the site constraints".
One of the issues that caused concern with nearby residents is the proposed removal of trees and hedges screening the site from the back gardens of Clyde Cottages, a row of cottages behind the development on Woodland View.
There are also concerns that tnew development will be too close to the rear of the Clyde Cottages and even prevent access.
While the planners said they understood the concerns, they said: "Whilst the loss of soft planting to the rear of Clyde Cottages is acknowledged and that this will alter the views from the rear of these properties meaning less greenery, this is not reason enough alone to resist these reserved matters application."
The report also says the developer has agreed to keep a three-metre-wide access track at the back of Clyde Cottages to maintain rear access for the residents.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk