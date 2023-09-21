Wiltshire champion first in World's Strongest Man for second year
A British man has won the World's Strongest Disabled Man title for the second year in a row.
Dave Walsh, an army veteran from Chippenham, scooped the title at the World Strength Games competition in Florida held on 16 and 17 September.
He used to compete in able-bodied Strongman competitions before he was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in 2014.
"There was a lot of pressure to make sure I brought it home again," he said.
"To be able to say I've won twice in a row is pretty cool, I'm really happy with it."
His MS has left Mr Walsh unable to walk and occasionally affects his right hand, his ability to speak and causes fatigue.
"When I was diagnosed with MS, it was a bit of an unknown thing," said Mr Walsh.
"I didn't know much about it at the time. It was a bit upsetting, but I didn't really know why I was upset until I went home and researched it.
"It took a while for me to figure out what it was like to have MS. It was pretty tough."
Mr Walsh says he was still able to compete in able-bodied strongman competitions for a little while after he was diagnosed with MS, until he "felt the MS take over".
He decided to take a break from sports for a while, but felt inspired after he stumbled upon videos of disabled Strongman competitions on YouTube.
'Strong mindset'
He now competes in his wheelchair in the seated category and trains four days a week to keep himself fit.
"It was great to be able to meet people that have either been in a similar situation to me or going through it. It was like a breath of fresh air," he said.
"It was a place where you weren't looked down at for being disabled."
Mr Walsh says his wife and kids have helped him develop a strong mindset which has helped him overcome adversity.
"My wife and kids never let me get too complacent with being disabled - they have helped me with my frame of mind."
Mr Walsh plans to continue competing in Strongman competitions and looks forward to the next Worlds' competition which will be hosted in the UK.
