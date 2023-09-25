Box Parish Council raises social housing 'health risk'
The quality of social housing in one corner of Wiltshire is leaving some residents "living in potentially unsafe conditions", a council has warned.
Tenants in Rudloe, near Corsham, say their homes have continuing mould problems and a long backlog of repairs.
The leader of Box Parish Council, which covers Rudloe, is "worried about the health risks" tenants are facing.
The housing association responsible said it was "committed to dealing with the issues" but health-risk was "low".
The county has a recognised problem with the shortage of affordable rents, and currently has 4,000 people on the housing waiting list.
But a group of Rudloe tenants say they are plagued by maintenance problems as well as the damp in their homes.
"Because of my chronic illness I'm only able to work part time, I can't afford private rent - so unfortunately I'm stuck here," said Jo Collier, 47.
She lives on the Rudloe estate which, like a lot of homes there, is managed by housing association GreenSquareAccord.
"I have broken windows, draughty doors, rotten floorboards," said Ms Collier, adding mould is getting worse because of broken extractor fans.
She has an auto immune disease that affects her joints and skin, made worse by the cold and damp, which she worries the upcoming winter weather is "going to seriously affect my health".
Around the corner, damp and mould are also causing concern for mum Tonya Cutler, who has multiple sclerosis (MS).
The smell of damp is apparent in the bedroom of her five-year-old autistic son Theo.
Ms Cutler also has concerns about the asbestos hidden beneath her stairs and in her porch, which are both in poor condition.
"I am just concerned about Theo's health, my own health too, it's only going to get worse," she said.
Upstairs, mum of three Gina Baker, says similar issues are also a big problem for her.
She says her 19-month-old daughter Esme has just had her third case of bronchitis and is likely to be put on an asthma inhaler, with her doctor saying living conditions are likely to be a factor.
"The easiest fix is to get out for the kids' health, if I could afford to up and leave I would," said Ms Baker.
The parish council is writing to GreenSquareAccord to request a meeting with senior managers over the state of its social housing, and to ask why some stock in better condition may be sold off rather than being offered to affected tenants.
"It's shocking for everybody involved that people in this society and this affluent corner of Wiltshire, that anyone should have to live in those sorts of conditions," said Tim Walton, its chairman.
GreenSquareAccord said their surveyors assessed the risk from the damp and mould was "low", but acknowledged some of the homes had been "earmarked for demolition" until a redevelopment scheme fell through earlier this year.
A spokesperson said: "We are committed to dealing with issues relating to damp and mould at Rudloe.
"After making the difficult decision that our regeneration of Rudloe was no longer viable, we instructed a team of surveyors to complete a review of the condition of all the homes, which had previously been earmarked for demolition.
"We have identified additional improvement works based on the surveyor's report.
"Some of our homes in Rudloe have been empty for some time. We are currently reviewing our options for these with support from our surveyor."
