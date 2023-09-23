Pewsey Carnival hosts 125th anniversary illuminated parade
Events to mark Pewsey Carnival's 125th anniversary are set to culminate later with an illuminated floats procession.
Dozens of hand-decorated carts with a range of themes will parade from Carnival Field at 19:30 BST.
The milestone has been celebrated with a fortnight of events including bingo, golf and bowls tournaments and a "Wheelbeero" race.
Pewsey Carnival chairman Carol Parsons, said: "I'm really proud, it's a fabulous thing to get to 125 years."
Residents hosted their first carnival in aid of Savernake Hospital in 1898, little dreaming it would still be going strong 125 years later.
Talking to BBC Radio Wiltshire, Ms Parsons explained its enduring appeal was down to "a lot of carnival characters over the years".
"Lots of the families are still carrying on that tradition," she said.
"I think there's still a lot of people in Pewsey that over the years have embraced Carnival and then obviously new people have moved in and they've seen what a fantastic array it is and and they just continue to help us.
"Lots of carnivals in Wiltshire and all over the country have now faded away, but Pewsey is still going really strong."
'So much history'
Many of the original traditions associated with the early carnivals are kept up each year.
For the procession, 1,200 candles will be lit on the River Avon, carried in holders that are more than a century old.
"People actually get into the river and light them just for that one evening," explained Ms Parsons.
"There's so much history with Pewsey Carnival, that it's just amazing."
Many of the floats have been under construction since the beginning of August.
"We wouldn't do it if we didn't love it," said Hayley Martin, who has been preparing her float most evenings and weekends.
Organisers are raising funds for two main charities, Wiltshire Air Ambulance and Prospect Hospice.
A closing ceremony featuring a band concert takes place at Bouverie Hall on Sunday, with further events, including a dog show, continuing until 28 September.
