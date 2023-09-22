Swindon man convicted of multiple counts of child rape
- Published
A Swindon man has been found guilty of multiple counts of rape of a child under the age of 10.
Matthew Vandross, 30, of Homington Avenue, appeared at Salisbury Crown Court earlier.
He was convicted of sexual assault by touching, 21 counts of digital penetration and four counts of rape of a child under 13.
The victim was aged under 10 when she alerted police, with support from a friend who had witnessed the abuse.
Det Con Mel Neal, from the Child Abusive Investigation Team at Wiltshire Police, said: "This predatory offender took advantage of a vulnerable child and abused her in the worst and most horrific way.
"Not only that, but he made horrific threats towards her if she dared report his offending to police.
"I would like to personally pay tribute to the two children involved in this case - it is thanks to their bravery that we secured a successful prosecution.
"Both girls have shown... courage beyond their years, despite enduring such a traumatic ordeal."
Vandross is due to be sentenced on 15 November.
