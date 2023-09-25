Sculpture unveiled in Salisbury to raise money for homeless
- Published
A new sculpture that celebrates the importance of home has been unveiled to raise charity funds and awareness of the challenges homeless people face.
Wiltshire charity Alabaré has unveiled the interactive sculpture in the Old George Mall in Salisbury.
The installation will be in place all week and Alabaré aims to raise money for the 2,000 homeless people it helps each year.
Visitors can write what home means on a padlock that locks onto the sculpture.
The money raised from the padlocks will help fund the support that Alabaré provides for people who are vulnerable or homeless.
The charity helps around 2,000 people every year, who have been homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, into new homes.
The Alabaré Padlocks installation has been inspired by the Parisian tradition to using a padlock to lock on words of love on the Pont Des Arts bridge.
It is a ritual that has been repeated in many other locations around the world.
