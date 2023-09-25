Wiltshire residents told to keep windows and doors shut due to barn fire
- Published
Residents near Bromham in Wiltshire have been asked to keep their doors and windows closed due to a barn fire.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a barn fire in Bromham at around 03:11 BST on Monday.
There are currently a number of appliances in attendance dealing with the fire.
The fire service said it was expected that crews would remain in attendance for some time yet.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk