Linda Razzell murder: Glyn Razzell will not be released from prison
- Published
A killer who has refused to reveal where the body of his murdered wife is will not be released from prison.
Glyn Razzell, 64, is serving a life sentence for the murder of his estranged wife, Linda, who vanished on her way to work in Swindon in 2002.
In August, Razzell told a public parole board hearing he could not reveal the location of his wife's body because he "does not know" she is dead.
"He has, it seems, still got something to hide," the Parole Board said.
Razzell, now 63, was convicted of his wife's murder in November 2003 but has never admitted his guilt.
He was previously refused release at a 2022 parole hearing under Helen's Law, which makes it harder for killers to get parole if they do not say where their victim's body is.
The Parole Board's report concluded there was "ample evidence that Mr Razzell is capable of wholesale deceit".
It added "his wilful and deliberate withholding of the relevant information indicates that he continues to be a risk".
Razzell, they said, "had done little work to address his assessed risk factors" and "that he does not acknowledge that he has any risk factors, despite overwhelming evidence".
At the August hearing, Razzell conceded to the panel the victim "must be dead", whereas in the past he has chosen to suggest that she is still alive.
However, he maintained that he did not kill the victim and the panel considered his concession to be "half-hearted".
"The panel was mindful that denial of offending is not a bar to release, however, the panel was not satisfied that release at this point would be safe for the protection of the public," the report added.
Mrs Razzell, a 41-year-old mother-of-four from Carmarthenshire, was living in Highworth, Wiltshire, at the time she disappeared.
Her fiancé Greg Worrall was working at the local Honda car factory when he was phoned to say she had not collected her children from school.
He told the BBC: "I said goodbye to her when she dropped me off on her way to work. And then she dropped her kids off at school. And that was our goodbye.
"By the end of that year we'd decided to get engaged, I bought an engagement ring and I guess she's still wearing it."
Razzell and his wife were involved in divorce proceedings at the time of her disappearance.
The week before she went missing she had visited a local bank in Swindon with a court order which froze her husband's accounts.
His trial heard he faced a financial settlement that he was not prepared to accept.
Razzell was convicted of her murder and lost an appeal against his conviction in 2005.
Wiltshire Police conducted searches for several weeks and urged anyone who might know what had happened to Mrs Razzell to come forward.
Mr Razzell will be eligible for another parole review in "due course", the Parole Board said. In the meantime he will remain in open prison.
