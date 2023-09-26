Swindon Link Centre closure 'like Covid challenge' for club
Swindon Council has called for "clarity" from a leisure operator on what the future holds for the Link Centre.
The town's main leisure centre is now closed for the "foreseeable future" due to the damage caused by flash flooding a week ago.
The ice hockey team based there promised it will survive but warned of the "difficult" time ahead.
A meeting between GLL Better and the council is due on Wednesday morning.
The torrential rain storm last week caused a stream alongside the centre to burst its banks, flooding the Link Centre's lower level.
Although originally expected to be closed for a fortnight, operator GLL Better says the damage "is significantly worse than originally anticipated", knocking out the building's electricity supply, pumps, heating and ventilation systems.
It says the centre will be closed for the "foreseeable future" but has so far not elaborated on a timeline.
"We need some clarity on what that word foreseeable means, hopefully it is a matter of weeks not longer," said Jim Grant, Swindon Borough Council's cabinet member for leisure, who is due to meet with GLL Better managers on Wednesday.
The closure leaves the Wildcats ice hockey team once again in limbo, likening the challenge to that facing the club during the 2020 Covid lockdown.
"We're trying to figure things out on an hourly basis and we'll find a way to get through it," said head coach, Aaron Nell.
"That experience from 2020 will help us get through, we know there's a lot being put into getting the ice and building back as soon as possible."
But with 75% of the clubs income reliant on ticket sales, he warned of the "massive" financial impact.
"We're going through forecasts now and we will survive this but its going to be difficult, we're just going to be doing the best we can," Mr Nell added.
The temporary loss of the Link means all three of Swindon's main public leisure centres are now out of action.
The famous Oasis closed in 2020, and even if plans to bring it back are successful it isn't expected until 2026.
The Victorian Health Hydro in the town centre also closed earlier this year for its own refurbishment programme.
Mr Grant said the swimming provision in Swindon had "nosedived" in recent years.
"The overall problem is all our leisure facilities are well out of date, past their sell by date, they do need a lot of money invested in them to bring them back up to speed," he said.
